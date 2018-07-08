Fireworks may be to blame for garage fire - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fireworks may be to blame for garage fire

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati firefighters put our garage fire in Camp Washington (CFD) Cincinnati firefighters put our garage fire in Camp Washington (CFD)
CAMP WASHINGTON, OH (FOX19) -

Fireworks may be to blame for a fire Sunday morning in Camp Washington, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cincinnati fire crews were called out to the 2900 block of Henshaw Avenue for a detached garage fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames on the roof of the structure and were able to quickly get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

