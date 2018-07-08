Fireworks may be to blame for garage fire

Fireworks may be to blame for a fire Sunday morning in Camp Washington, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cincinnati fire crews were called out to the 2900 block of Henshaw Avenue for a detached garage fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames on the roof of the structure and were able to quickly get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

Henshaw Ave update: Fire is out, no injuries. Fire was on the roof of this bldg and is believed to have been started by fireworks. Press release will be out shortly. pic.twitter.com/gr02jtqv33 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) July 8, 2018

