Fire destroys house; body of 4-year-old found after fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a fire has destroyed a house in northeast Ohio and the body of a 4-year-old boy was recovered from the home after the blaze.
Officials with the Elyria Fire Department say the fire broke out about 3 p.m. Saturday. Fire officials say four people inside the home made it out safely, but someone told them there was a child still inside. Fire officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Fire Inspector Paul Males says the boy's body was found in an upstairs bedroom after the fire. Authorities didn't immediately release the child's name.
Fire officials were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Fireworks may be to blame for a fire Sunday morning in Camp Washington.Full Story >
Fireworks may be to blame for a fire Sunday morning in Camp Washington.Full Story >
Just a few steps inside Cincinnati's Museum Center and you're in the World of Chocolate.Full Story >
Just a few steps inside Cincinnati's Museum Center and you're in the World of Chocolate.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >
Family members of the man who was stabbed to death last Sunday morning said they are suffering unbearable pain.Full Story >