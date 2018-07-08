13-year-old boy goes missing while swimming in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old has gone missing while swimming in Lake Erie off a Cleveland beach and crews continue to search for him.

The search continued Sunday for the boy who Cleveland police say disappeared beneath waves while swimming off of Edgewater Beach around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities have not released the boy's name.

Officials with Cleveland Metroparks, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Cleveland police and fire departments are among those who have been searching for the boy since Friday night.

The search has employed divers, sonar technology and helicopters.

