Andy Beshear to make announcement on "future of Kentucky"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is set to make an announcement Monday "concerning the future of Kentucky."

Beshear says he will make seven stops on a two-day tour through the state beginning Monday morning in Louisville.

Beshear, the son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, is considered a possible candidate for governor in 2019. The announcement was sent Sunday through an email address that is not affiliated with the attorney general's office.

Beshear will make his first stop at the African American Heritage Museum in Louisville at 9 a.m. After that he heads to Lexington, Pikeville and Ashland. On Tuesday he will visit Owensboro, Paducah and Bowling Green.

