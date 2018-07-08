Man releases daughter, kills himself after 24-hour standoff in FL

Local rescuers are working to help a now homeless man reunite with his dogs. Joseph's Legacy rescue is collecting donations for a Butler County man named Jerry.Full Story >
Local rescuers are working to help a now homeless man reunite with his dogs. Joseph's Legacy rescue is collecting donations for a Butler County man named Jerry.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Fireworks may be to blame for a fire Sunday morning in Camp Washington.Full Story >
Fireworks may be to blame for a fire Sunday morning in Camp Washington.Full Story >
Just a few steps inside Cincinnati's Museum Center and you're in the World of Chocolate.Full Story >
Just a few steps inside Cincinnati's Museum Center and you're in the World of Chocolate.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Sycamore Township man is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >