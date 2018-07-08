Joseph's Legacy raising funds to help homeless man reunite with dogs

Local rescuers are working to help a now homeless man reunite with his dogs.

Joseph's Legacy rescue is collecting donations for a Butler County man named Jerry. President Meg Melampy said Jerry recently lost his home and has a faulty car despite efforts to get back on his feet. Because of that, he's now separated from his two dogs.

One is at a shelter, according to Melampy, and the other is with a foster family.

One of the dogs, named Patches, who Jerry has had for 10 years, was already separated from Jerry for some time this year after being attacked by a stray.

Rescuers are asking the community to help bring the family back together. They are collecting donations that will go towards an apartment and repairing his car.

If you would like to help, you can donate through the rescue's GoFundMe page.

