Maysville Police warns of counterfeit $100 bills circulating

Maysville police are warning of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. (Maysville Police Department)

Police in Maysville, Kentucky, are warning the public about fake money circulating.

Police on Friday posted on Facebook that they responded to two reports of businesses receiving counterfeit $100 bills in 24 hours.

Officials remind anyone exchanging goods for money to check the serial number on a large bill before accepting it.

