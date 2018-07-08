Maysville Police warns of counterfeit $100 bills circulating - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Maysville Police warns of counterfeit $100 bills circulating

Maysville police are warning of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. (Maysville Police Department)
MAYSVILLE, KY (FOX19) -

Police in Maysville, Kentucky, are warning the public about fake money circulating.

Police on Friday posted on Facebook that they responded to two reports of businesses receiving counterfeit $100 bills in 24 hours.

Officials remind anyone exchanging goods for money to check the serial number on a large bill before accepting it.

