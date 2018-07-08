Protesters confront McConnell outside Kentucky restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A group of protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the Trump administration's immigration policy as he left dinner in Kentucky, in the second such incident in under a month.
News outlets report the group outside Louisville's Bristol Bar & Grille chanted "Abolish ICE!" on Saturday. The impromptu protest took place near where hundreds protested the government's now-ended family separation policy outside an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement office.
One protester asked, "Where are the babies, Mitch?"
McConnell's dining companion, Kentucky politician Jonathan Shell, characterized the protesting group as "small" and "extremist."
Shell criticized one protester who called McConnell "turtle head" and said, "We know where you live." While the protest was attended by Louisville's Democratic Socialists of America, the chapter said in a statement that that protester was unaffiliated.
