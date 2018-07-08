Three Reds named to NL All-Star team

Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto will represent the Reds at the All-Star Game in Washington D.C.

Gennett, who leads the National League in batting average, was selected by the National League manager as an All-Star reserve. It’ll be his first career All-Star appearance.

“It’s an honor,” said Gennett Sunday in Chicago. “I don’t want to say I’m surprised by the way I’m playing (because) I felt like I always was a good hitter and a good player. But, for me, it’s winning ballgames and that definitely validates a little bit more that I’m helping and contributing to the team.”

Suarez leads the National League in runs batted in and will make his first mid-summer classic appearance on the strength of the players’ vote.

“You don’t know how excited I am right now,” said Suarez. “I always dreamt about being on the All-Star team and being an All-Star player.”

Votto, who leads the Major Leagues in on base percentage, will be playing in his second consecutive All-Star Game and sixth of his career.

“The players voting me was really exciting,” said Votto. “I was really hopeful and to make it – it’s a great honor. I’m very happy about that.”

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.