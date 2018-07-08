Cincinnati Children's: Helipad closed because of Critical Care Tower construction

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has announced its helipad is closed until further notice. (Cincinnati Children's Critical Care Transport Team/Facebook)

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has closed its helipad because of construction on a new Critical Care Tower.

The hospital on Sunday announced that a large crane assisting in the tower's erection has taken the helipad out of service until further notice.

The hospital has established University of Cincinnati Medical Center as an alternate landing site for medical helicopters.

A team is constantly in place to transport patients from the UC Medical helipad to Cincinnati Children's, according to a social media post from the hospital.

