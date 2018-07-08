The search is on to find Maslow's Army a new home

Volunteers from Maslow's Army set up on Fountain Square on July 8 as the search for a permanent home for the organization's Sunday Outreach continues. (WXIX)

Maslow's Army returned to Fountain Square on Sunday afternoon after an 8-week absence.

"Ah, the past few weeks people have not been able to locate us," said president and founder Samuel Landis.

They had not been on the Square because of a permit dispute. The organization, which helps the homeless by providing food and other beneficial information, was told it could no longer set up its tents of service along Fountain Square.

"We are optimistic that, with 21 more days left before we lose this location again and end up in the same spot, that there is going to be a resolution that we will have a permanent location that is safe and secure for the people that we are serving," Landis said.

At the top of the list of potential landing spots is the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune spoke to FOX19 NOW by phone.

"It's a great site. It's in close proximity to where a number of the homeless encampments are underneath 3rd street," Portune said.

The county owns the property, but it is under contract with the Freedom Center relative to the use of space above ground.

It's unclear what events the Freedom Center has that could disrupt Maslow's from having a permanent spot.

"If we don't find a permanent location to do our outreach -- which you can tell takes up a lot of space -- then we are going to find ourselves in the same situation we have been in in the last eight weeks," Landis said. "Where we have gone from the courthouse on Main to Fifth ... just kind of floated around looking for a home."

Portune said the organization and the county commissioners are also looking at other county-owned property that could work if the Freedom Center does not work out.

He hopes to have answers in the next few weeks.

The issue will be brought up at the next commissioners meeting July 16.

