Semi crash closes NKY interstate for hours

A crash involving at least two tractor trailers closed Interstate 71/75 Southbound in Northern Kentucky for hours Sunday night.

The interstate was shut down around 8:30 p.m. at mile marker 187.6 near Crescent Springs.

A Kenton County dispatcher said at least two semi-trucks and another vehicle were involved.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

