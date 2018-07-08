Man arrested after driving into protesters in Pittsburgh

Local media captured the moment the car hit the crowd before they started banging on the vehicle. (Source: WTAE/CNN)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE/CNN) - Five people were injured after a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

They were protesting the police killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose.

The driver was arrested on the spot, but he hasn't been identified yet.

One victim was later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Rose was shot last month while fleeing from officers who stopped a car he was riding in.

He was unarmed at the time.

The vehicle was suspected in an earlier shooting and officer Michael Rosfeld is now facing criminal homicide charges.

A group of people protesting Rose's death in nearby Homestead, PA, were struck by a car just last month. Bell Acres Borough Councilman Greg Wagner is suspected in that incident.

