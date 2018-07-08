Window and neon sign smashed at gay landmark Stonewall Inn - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Window and neon sign smashed at gay landmark Stonewall Inn

NEW YORK (AP) - A teenager has been accused of smashing the front window and iconic neon sign at New York's Stonewall Inn, a landmark in the fight for gay rights.

Police say the 19-year-old was upset he had been thrown out of the historic gay bar and destroyed the window with a baseball bat early Saturday, causing about $6,000 in damage. The teenager faces charges of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

The destruction is not being investigated as a hate crime.

The Stonewall Inn became a rallying point for gay rights in June 1969, when a police raid sparked resistance from patrons and led to several days of demonstrations.

President Barack Obama declared it a national monument in 2016.

