Hunger, fear, desperation: What came of an ordinary ICE raid

By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Many miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities are separating families in raids that target immigrants, conducted in the name of public safety.
Most of these raids go unnoticed outside of the communities affected, but they are integral to the Trump administration's broader crackdown on immigration that is leading to more arrests, particularly of people with no criminal records.
Over two days across northern Kentucky, agents staked out homes before sunup, stopped men heading for jobs, went to warehouses where immigrants worked. By the official accounting, 22 people were picked up.
Quietly, a crisis unfolded.
Families barely getting by lost their only breadwinner. Volunteers passed out cash so that bills got paid. Children needed meals and clothes, and one school consultant says three students came to her, talking about suicide.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
