Officials recover body during search for missing teen

CLEVELAND (AP) - First responders have recovered a body during a search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in Lake Erie off a Cleveland beach.
The Cleveland Metroparks Marine Patrol Unit recovered the body Sunday evening. Officials are waiting for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to determine whether the body is that of the missing boy.
Police say the boy disappeared beneath the waves while swimming off of Edgewater Beach Friday evening. His name has not been released.
