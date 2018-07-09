SB I-71/75 reopens after semi crash, fuel spill

Southbound Interstate 71/75 was closed for six hours overnight due to a crash involving two semis and a fuel spill. (Photo: www.ohgo.com)

Southbound Interstate 71/75 is open again after an crash and fuel spill closed it for six hours in Fort Mitchell and sent three people to the hospital overnight, authorities said.

A semi tractor-trailer slammed into the back of another one that came to a stop on the highway just after the Dixie Highway exit shortly about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Fort Mitchell police.

One of the semi's fuel tanks ruptured, causing a large fuel spill, Fort Mitchell fire officials said.

Two passenger vehicles were involved in a secondary crash nearby, according to police.

Both semi drivers and one person from one of the passenger vehicles were taken to St. Elizabeth Edgewood with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The highway was shut down until just after 2 a.m. Monday while authorities cleaned up the large fuel spill and investigated the cause of the crash, police and fire officials said.

No one has been cited or charged so far, according to police, who are continuing to investigate.

