Motorcyclist killed, teen airlifted to hospital from crash

A motorcyclist was killed, and his 15-year-old passenger was hurt in a crash in southeastern Indiana Sunday, authorities said. (Photo: Raycom Media/file)

A Cincinnati motorcyclist was killed, and his 15-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana crash Sunday, authorities said.

Jeffrey Dethlefs, 51, of Cincinnati went over some loose gravel and lost control of his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on westbound State Route 252 just east of Little Cedar Road about 2:45 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycle went off the north side of the road, over an embankment and hit an electronic fence, a prepared statement reads.

Dethlefs and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle, according to the sheriff's office.

"Dethlefs, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner," sheriff's officials wrote in the statement.

The 15-year-old passenger, who was wearing a helmet, was flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. The juvenile's condition was not released.

