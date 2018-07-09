2 arrested on drug charges after police spot 'suspicious vehicle' in West Chester

A man and a woman are under arrest on drug charges after an investigation involving a suspicious vehicle found in West Chester overnight, a township spokeswoman said early Monday.

Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle on Wunnenberg Way near Ohio 747 shortly after midnight Monday, Barb Wilson said.

She could not confirm the vehicle was a suspected rolling methamphetamine laboratory or say what kind of drugs were allegedly found at the scene.

Officers called a HazMat crew to respond to assist.

Wilson identified the two people charged as:

Darrell Jones, 52, of Dayton. He was taken to the Butler County Jail on charges of felony drug possession and misdemeanor drug possession.

Laura McCoy, 49, of Blanchester. She also was taken to the jail on one count each of illegal use of drugs, illegal assembly and possession of chemicals to produce drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Butler County jail officials said the two arrived just after 5 a.m. and are not booked into the jail yet.

Wilson said further details would be available after 8 a.m. Monday.

