Mother survives car crash that killed husband, 4 daughters

TEANECK, NJ (WPIX/KYW/CNN) – A New Jersey town mourned a father and his four daughters who died in a horrific highway crash with a candlelight vigil.

Hundreds gathered in a Teaneck, NJ, park for a candlelight vigil to remember the Trinidad family Saturday night. There were prayers, songs and candles that spelled out the Trinidad name.

Father Audie Trinidad, 61, and his daughters; 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison; died when a pickup truck crossed a median on a Delaware highway Friday and struck the family’s minivan head-on.

"It's just so heartbreaking... When I found out, I just couldn't believe it at first. I was crying. I had no words to say,” said Amber Dow, Danna Trinidad’s friend.

Only the mother, 53-year-old Mary Rose, survived the crash. She remains hospitalized but stable with serious injuries.

The Teaneck mayor spoke at the vigil about the loss of Audie Trinidad and his four daughters.

"Everybody that I knew went to high school and middle school with them. I can say that they were a part of the Teaneck family. They touched our lives in many ways,” the mayor said.

Delaware State Police are still investigating the crash. They say Audie and Mary Rose Trinidad were properly restrained in the vehicle, but their four daughters were not.

The truck driver, a 44-year-old Maryland man, was treated and released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for Mary Rose Trinidad and funeral arrangements for her family. It has raised more than $160,000.

Copyright 2018 WPIX, KYW, Trinidad Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

