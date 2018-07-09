Kentucky to step up enforcement of call-before-you dig law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Environmental regulators in Kentucky say a law change will allow them to pursue enforcement actions against excavators who violate the state's call-before-you-dig law and damage natural gas or hazardous liquid lines.
The Public Service Commission says the law change takes effect July 14. Under the change, the PSC will be able to impose financial penalties if violations are uncovered.
PSC Chairman Michael Schmitt says stepped-up enforcement of the call-before-you-dig requirements reflects a greater emphasis nationally and at the state level on pipeline safety.
The PSC says in 2017, there were more than 1,200 incidents in Kentucky in which gas lines were damaged during excavation.
Like every other state, Kentucky has a statewide 811 service that, by law, must be called at least two working days prior to beginning excavation.
