TS Chris to become hurricane off NC coast

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Chris is expected to become a hurricane Monday, sitting off the coast of North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was "meandering" about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, in its 5 a.m. ET report. Swells generated by Chris are likely to increase and affect North Carolina and neighboring states in the next few days.

Sustained winds were around 60 mph at the time of the NHC report, and the slow-moving storm is only tracking at about 1 mph as it heads south.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Chris is the third tropical system of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. The remnants of tropical system Beryl moved over the northeastern Caribbean Sea, stated the NHC on Sunday in its last advisory on the system.

