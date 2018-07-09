Newspaper aims to help ex-inmates succeed after jail

CINCINNATI (AP) - A newspaper available in jails is intended to help inmates in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky build successful lives after their release.

WCPO-TV reports Tracy Brumfield started publishing the Re-Entry Into Society Empowered or RISE paper in 2017 with a grant from People's Liberty and the Haile Foundation. Brumfield says it includes stories she believes will be inspirational and space for recently released offenders to share their experiences with others.

Brumfield says without help, former inmates often revert to bad practices.

Brumfield also recently started meeting with ex-inmates immediately after their release from jail. She provides care packages with items including grocery store gift cards, bus passes and notes to help with the transition.

RISE is available currently in jails in areas including Hamilton County, Ohio, and Kenton County, Kentucky.

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com

