Newspaper aims to help ex-inmates succeed after jail

CINCINNATI (AP) - A newspaper available in jails is intended to help inmates in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky build successful lives after their release.
WCPO-TV reports Tracy Brumfield started publishing the Re-Entry Into Society Empowered or RISE paper in 2017 with a grant from People's Liberty and the Haile Foundation. Brumfield says it includes stories she believes will be inspirational and space for recently released offenders to share their experiences with others.
Brumfield says without help, former inmates often revert to bad practices.
Brumfield also recently started meeting with ex-inmates immediately after their release from jail. She provides care packages with items including grocery store gift cards, bus passes and notes to help with the transition.
RISE is available currently in jails in areas including Hamilton County, Ohio, and Kenton County, Kentucky.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man who is considered a "prime suspect" in the disappearance and murder of a 77-year-old Adams County woman was at the scene of the fatal shooting of a Rhoden family member last month, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader revealed Monday.Full Story >
A man who is considered a "prime suspect" in the disappearance and murder of a 77-year-old Adams County woman was at the scene of the fatal shooting of a Rhoden family member last month, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader revealed Monday.Full Story >
With McConnell leading the way, Trump wants to put his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come.Full Story >
With McConnell leading the way, Trump wants to put his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come.Full Story >
A man and a woman are under arrest on drug charges after an investigation involving a suspicious vehicle found in West Chester overnight, a township spokeswoman said early Monday.Full Story >
A man and a woman are under arrest on drug charges after an investigation involving a suspicious vehicle found in West Chester overnight, a township spokeswoman said early Monday.Full Story >
A Cincinnati motorcyclist was killed, and his 15-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana crash Sunday, authorities said.Full Story >
A Cincinnati motorcyclist was killed, and his 15-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Indiana crash Sunday, authorities said.Full Story >
Heat and humidity are back to start your work week after a much-welcome reprieve over the weekend.Full Story >
Heat and humidity are back to start your work week after a much-welcome reprieve over the weekend.Full Story >