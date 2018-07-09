Beshear announces candidacy for governor in 2019

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general says he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2019.

Andy Beshear announced his candidacy on Monday in Louisville, the first stop of a two-day statewide tour. His running mate is Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher and current assistant principal at Nelson County High School.

Beshear is the first candidate to formally enter the race. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has not said if he will seek re-election. But the two men have a bitter relationship. Beshear has sued Bevin at least eight times since 2016. Bevin has called Beshear an "embarrassment."

Their latest clash in court was over a new law that made changes to Kentucky's retirement system. The law prompted protests from thousands of teachers that closed dozens of school districts. A judge recently ruled the law was unconstitutional.

