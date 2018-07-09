Sheriff: 'Prime suspect' in Adams Co woman's murder was at scene of Rhoden cousin shooting death

A man who is considered a "prime suspect" in the disappearance and murder of a 77-year-old Adams County woman was at the scene of the fatal shooting of a Rhoden family member last month, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader revealed Monday.

Johnny Kerns, 49, was with Violet Taylor when Pike County deputies found her dead of a gunshot wound to her chest under suspicious circumstances June 11, the sheriff told FOX19 NOW.

Taylor, 35, was a cousin of the Rhodens, who were killed in a 2016 mass shooting.

Reader said asked BCI to investigate Taylor's shooting due to the Rhoden family connection.

"I just wanted to make sure that everything that could done was done," he said Monday.

Taylor's death is not related to the still-unsolved shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in April 2016, BCI officials have said.

Her death has not been ruled a homicide or suicide. It remains under investigation as a "questioned death," said Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

“We are still working to determine was this a suicide or did she die by other means?” Del Greco said Monday.

Dayton Daily News has reported an incident report identifies the suspect as a Pike County man who is an "acquaintance" of Taylor's.

No charges have been filed.

In addition to being at the scene when Taylor's body was found, Kerns also is a "prime suspect" in the unrelated homicide of 77-year-old Bernice Hayslip, according to Reader.

The Adams County woman's bone fragments are believed to have been found in a burn pile on property Kerns' property in November, the sheriff said.

Reader said his office is working closely with Pike County prosecutors on Hayslip's homicide case.

He said he expects prosecutors to ask a grand jury to indict Kerns and Hayslip's daughter, Tracy Sowards, 44, soon for their alleged roles in her slaying.

"You are looking at murder, conspiracy to commit murder and at least abuse of a corpse," Reader said Monday.

"With (Kerns) being locked up, hopefully that will give us time to present the case to the prosecutor so he can review it and prepare it and present it to a grand jury so (Kerns) can hopefully be indicted on multiple charges in the disappearance and murder of Bernice Hayslip, along with her daughter, Tracy Sowards."

We have reached out to Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk.

Kerns is expected in a Pike County courtroom Monday for a jury trial on an unrelated drug trafficking charge, said Corporal William Stansberry. A plea deal is possible.

Kerns bond in the case was abruptly revoked earlier this month because whoever posted it wanted it back for an unknown reason, Stansberry said Monday.

Del Greco said it had nothing to do with the investigation into Taylor's death.

Kerns was arrested again when his bond was revoked, on July 3, sheriff's officials said.

He has been held ever since at the Butler County Jail - without a new bond being issued.

Butler County has a contract with Pike County to take 70 to 100 of their prisoners per day, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

