3 people from Georgia killed in crash on I-75

PIONEER, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol says three people from Georgia have died in a crash involving a minivan and a tractor-trailer.

News outlets cited a highway patrol crash report that says 42-year-old Rebecca Marie Bachman, of Hoschton, Georgia, was driving a Dodge Caravan south on Interstate 75 when it struck a semi-truck loaded with food products Sunday evening near the 141 mile marker in Campbell County.

The report says Bachman, 13-year-old Daniel Bachman and 15-year-old Lauren Bachman were killed. Another child, 10-year-old Jake Bachman, was injured.

Truck driver Crystal G. Nagel of Florence, Kentucky, was not injured.

Authorities said everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

