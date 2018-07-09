3 people from Georgia killed in crash on I-75

PIONEER, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol says three people from Georgia have died in a crash involving a minivan and a tractor-trailer.
News outlets cited a highway patrol crash report that says 42-year-old Rebecca Marie Bachman, of Hoschton, Georgia, was driving a Dodge Caravan south on Interstate 75 when it struck a semi-truck loaded with food products Sunday evening near the 141 mile marker in Campbell County.
The report says Bachman, 13-year-old Daniel Bachman and 15-year-old Lauren Bachman were killed. Another child, 10-year-old Jake Bachman, was injured.
Truck driver Crystal G. Nagel of Florence, Kentucky, was not injured.
Authorities said everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man who is considered a "prime suspect" in the disappearance and murder of a 77-year-old Adams County woman was at the scene of the fatal shooting of a Rhoden family member last month, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader revealed Monday.Full Story >
A man who is considered a "prime suspect" in the disappearance and murder of a 77-year-old Adams County woman was at the scene of the fatal shooting of a Rhoden family member last month, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader revealed Monday.Full Story >
The aquarium announced the American Alligator will be leaving the Bluegrass State for it's native Sunshine state at the end of the summer.Full Story >
The aquarium announced the American Alligator will be leaving the Bluegrass State for it's native Sunshine state at the end of the summer.Full Story >
Only nine months after opening, a Kroger distribution center in Florence will add 250 associates after announcing a $17 million investment in its center on Mt. Zion Road.Full Story >
Only nine months after opening, a Kroger distribution center in Florence will add 250 associates after announcing a $17 million investment in its center on Mt. Zion Road.Full Story >
With McConnell leading the way, Trump wants to put his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come.Full Story >
With McConnell leading the way, Trump wants to put his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come.Full Story >
A man and a woman are under arrest on drug charges after an investigation involving a suspicious vehicle found in West Chester overnight, a township spokeswoman said early Monday.Full Story >
A man and a woman are under arrest on drug charges after an investigation involving a suspicious vehicle found in West Chester overnight, a township spokeswoman said early Monday.Full Story >