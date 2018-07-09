Justin Bieber engaged to Hailey Baldwin

The 24-year-old Canadian pop star asked the 21-year-old model to marry him over the weekend. (Source: Invision/AP)

(RNN) – Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are engaged.

The 24-year-old pop star popped the question over the weekend, a source close to the singer told CNN.

The young couple was seen dancing in the Bahamas last week.

Before the news was official, there was at least one potential social media clue about the engagement over the weekend.

Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s dad, posted something a bit cryptic on Instagram, along with a picture of his son.

“Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” he said.

The 21-year-old Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

