The Latest: Gov. Bevin responds to Beshear's candidacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on Andy Beshear's candidacy for Kentucky governor (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says a Democratic rival's candidacy for governor offers voters four more years of corruption and self-dealing.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Monday he'll seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2019. Beshear is the son of former two-term Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear.

Bevin responded to the news on Twitter, posting a link to a story about Tim Longmeyer, a former high-ranking state official who worked for both Beshears but is now serving a federal prison sentence for taking bribes and kickbacks. Bevin tweeted that Andy Beshear's candidacy "is now offering more of the same."

Federal authorities have said neither Beshear knew about Longmeyer's crimes.

9:05 a.m.

Kentucky's attorney general says he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2019.

Andy Beshear announced his candidacy on Monday in Louisville, the first stop of a two-day statewide tour. His running mate is Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher and current assistant principal at Nelson County High School.

Beshear is the first candidate to formally enter the race. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has not said if he will seek re-election. But the two men have a bitter relationship. Beshear has sued Bevin at least eight times since 2016. Bevin has called Beshear an "embarrassment."

Their latest clash in court was over a new law that made changes to Kentucky's retirement system. The law prompted protests from thousands of teachers that closed dozens of school districts. A judge recently ruled the law was unconstitutional.

