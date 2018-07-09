Later gator: Newport Aquarium saying goodbye to 'Mighty Mike'

The Newport Aquarium is saying 'later gator' to Mighty Mike on Sept. 9 (Newport Aquarium Instagram)

The Newport Aquarium will soon say 'later gator' to their pal Mighty Mike.

The aquarium announced the American Alligator will be leaving the Bluegrass State for his native Sunshine state at the end of the summer.

Northern Kentucky has been home to Mike, a 14 feet, 800 pound gator for the last 5 years.

Fans of the large creature have until Sept. 9 to bid their farewells, the aquarium says.

Mike will still be continuing his job as a conservation spokes-animal when he retires to Florida.

Aquarium officials say the gator is going back to his home at the Crocodilian Conservation Center where he will be an ambassador for the wetlands habitat and preservation. They say he will create opportunities for others to care more about watersheds and ecosystems around them.

“Getting the public to understand and appreciate these animals has been a critical factor in helping the American alligator achieve sustainable populations after being listed as endangered for decades,” said Eric Rose, Executive Director at Newport Aquarium.

The aquarium is also creating a banner for fans to leave their well wishes on which will be displayed in Gator Alley for the rest of the summer.

Hours of operation for the aquarium are extended from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 2.

