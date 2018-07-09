Kroger to add 250 jobs at distribution center in Boone County

Only nine months after opening, a Kroger distribution center in Florence will add 250 associates after announcing a $17 million investment in its center on Mt. Zion Road.

“It was less than a year ago that Kroger opened its distribution center in Boone County, and it is clear from this additional investment that the company recognizes Northern Kentucky as the best possible location for further success and growth,” Governor Matt Bevin said in a news release.

The 674,000-square-foot ambient distribution center currently employs 80 associates.

The facility has been a great success for the company since it opened, and we are excited to expand and continue our growth with the support of Boone County and the state of Kentucky,” said Frank Bruni, Kroger’s vice president of supply chain and logistics.

The distribution facility will start to expand its team in September, and candidates can apply at jobs.Kroger.com.

