Mobile needle exchange unit to operate in NKY beginning July 24

The Northern Kentucky Health Department will begin operating a mobile syringe access exchange program in Campbell County and Kenton County beginning the week of July 23.

The program’s mobile unit, provided by the Kentucky Fire Commission, will be parked at St. Elizabeth locations in Newport and Covington on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The program will provide sterile equipment in exchange for used equipment, naloxone overdose reversal kits, rapid HIV tests and referrals for other health care services including substance abuse treatment.

“Syringe access exchange programs in Newport and Covington are important steps forward in helping us stop the spread of infections such as HIV and hepatitis C,” Dr. Lynne Saddler, district director of Health at NKY Health, said in a news release.

Schedule:

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Urgent Care Newport/Ft. Thomas (1400 N. Grand Ave.)

1 – 4 p.m. Tuesdays (first day of operation: July 24)

St. Elizabeth Healthcare – Covington (1500 James Simpson Jr. Way)

1 – 4 p.m. Thursdays (first day of operation: July 26)

The Newport and Covington programs will be two of more than 40 syringe access exchange programs operating in Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.