Teen passenger on ATV falls from vehicle and hits head; dies

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy riding as a passenger on an all-terrain vehicle in northeast Ohio fell off and was fatally injured.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office says Kyle Donaldson struck his head on the road when he fell from the ATV Friday night near Hartville and was hospitalized. Sheriff's officials say the Hartville teen was flown to an Akron hospital, where he died Saturday.

The sheriff's office says Donaldson was not wearing a helmet. Authorities say the driver of the ATV has been cited for operating the vehicle on the road.

Sheriff's officials say they are continuing their investigation.

