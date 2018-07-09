Ohio elections chief makes changes to keep voters on rolls

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's elections chief says he's making extra efforts to help Ohio voters remain registered after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the state's stringent practices for removing inactive voters from rolls.
Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) issued several directives Monday. They follow the high court's June ruling.
Husted, a lieutenant governor candidate, says no registrations will be canceled before November's election. However, a process that flags inactive voters for future removal is resuming.
Husted directed county election boards to send additional notices to voters before they're removed from the rolls. He's also made activity at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles count as voter activity under maintenance rules. His website also will be updated so the confirmation status of a voter's registration appears.
