Here's where you can frank-out over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

If you've ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer Wiener -- or are just a big fan of the Wienermobile, you're in luck.

The famous, giant hotdog on wheels is rolling into the Greater Cincinnati Area this week.

If Oscar Mayer has a way with b-o-l-o-g-n-a and you as well, you'll have seven chances to frank-out in person.

Here are the Kroger location's you'll want to 'ketchup' to:

Newport, Kentucky - July 12, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 130 Pavillion Parkway

- July 12, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fairborn, Ohio - July 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1161 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

- July 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Centerville, Ohio - July 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 5400 Cornerstone North Boulevard

- July 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Harrison, Ohio - July 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10477 Harrison Avenue

- July 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cleves, Ohio - July 14, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 4001 State Route 128

- July 14, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Amelia, Ohio - July 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 262 West Main Street

- July 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mount Orab- July 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 210 Sterling Run Boulevard

July 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those truly wishing to be Oscar Mayer wieners can check the Wienermobile's app or website for more dates to see the truck in person.

