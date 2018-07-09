Here's where you can frank-out over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Here's where you can frank-out over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

By Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Oscar Mayer's famous frank on wheels is rolling into the Greater Cincinnati Area this week. ( Wienermobile Instagram) Oscar Mayer's famous frank on wheels is rolling into the Greater Cincinnati Area this week. ( Wienermobile Instagram)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

If you've ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer Wiener -- or are just a big fan of the Wienermobile, you're in luck.

The famous, giant hotdog on wheels is rolling into the Greater Cincinnati Area this week.

If Oscar Mayer has a way with b-o-l-o-g-n-a and you as well, you'll have seven chances to frank-out in person.

Here are the Kroger location's you'll want to 'ketchup' to:

  • Newport, Kentucky- July 12, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 130 Pavillion Parkway
  • Fairborn, Ohio- July 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • 1161 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
  • Centerville, Ohio- July 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 5400 Cornerstone North Boulevard
  • Harrison, Ohio- July 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • 10477 Harrison Avenue
  • Cleves, Ohio- July 14, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 4001 State Route 128
  • Amelia, Ohio-  July 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • 262 West Main Street
  • Mount Orab- July 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • 210 Sterling Run Boulevard

Those truly wishing to be Oscar Mayer wieners can check the Wienermobile's app or website for more dates to see the truck in person.

