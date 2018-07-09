Massive new plane looks a lot like a whale

The plane is a variation on the Airbus A330-200 airliner and is used to move major sections of the manufacturer's planes. (Source: Airbus)

(RNN) – Aircraft manufacturer Airbus is out with a whale of a plane.

The brand new BelugaXL transport aircraft, especially with its clever paint job, bears a striking resemblance to the white Arctic whale it's named after.

The plane is a variation on the company’s A330-200 airliner and is used to move major sections of Airbus planes from its suppliers around Europe to its assembly plants in Hamburg, Germany, Toulouse, France, and Tianjin, China.

The BelugaXL offers 30 percent more capacity than the original Beluga that’s been used by the manufacturer since 1994. The new oversized plane is about 20 feet longer and three feet wider.

It’s expected to be ready for service next year.

Whale hello there! ?? ??

Introducing the new #BelugaXL dressed up in its livery for the first time! pic.twitter.com/tf95rgFL1u — Airbus (@Airbus) June 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.