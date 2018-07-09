Man, wearing just his underwear, arrested after leading police chase

It's not clear what prompted the chase. It lasted about a half hour as the suspect drove apparently aimlessly through Houston with officers in pursuit. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK/CNN) - A low-speed chase in Texas came to an unusual end Monday when the driver got out of his truck wearing nothing but his underpants.

It's not clear what prompted the chase. It lasted about a half hour as the suspect drove apparently aimlessly through Houston with officers in pursuit.

He didn't appear to be speeding. At times, he obeyed traffic laws, then drove erratically and jumped the occasional curb.

The odd chase came to an end in a hospital parking lot where the man jumped out and put his hands up, wearing only his skivvies.

Moments later, he was also wearing handcuffs.

