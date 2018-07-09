Serena, Sharapova headline W&S Open field

The annual Western and Southern tournament is held at the Lindner Tennis Center in Mason. (File/provided)

Two-time champion Serena Williams headlines the women’s field for next month’s Western & Southern Open.

Eight players who have been ranked as the top player in the world, including Williams, are committed to play at the Lindner Tennis Center in Mason.

“This is a very strong field with all of the top WTA players having entered,” said Tournament Director Andre Silva in a statement. “The past 18 months have really shown the depth of the WTA with so many different players coming through to win big titles.”

Simona Halep, the world’s top ranked player, along with Caroline Wozniacki and defending champion Garbine Muguruza are in the field. Big names like Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and American Sloane Stephens are committed to play in Mason as well.

The tournament begins August 11 at the Lindner Tennis Center. The men’s field will be released at a later date.

