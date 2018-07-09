Survey: Cincinnati ranks low on city management

Where does Cincinnati land on the list of how the city is managed? (Courtesy Thrillist Travel)

Cincinnati recently ranked 117 out of 150 in a survey for “2018’s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America” completed by WalletHub.

The list compared the operating efficiency of each city to determine if they are being managed properly.

While Cincinnati ranked almost at the bottom of the list for “Best-Run Cities in America” at 117, Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky ranked almost at the top with an overall ranking of 4th.

The major difference between the two cities was in “Total Budget per Capita’ Rank”. Lexington-Fayette ranked 4th keeping steady with its overall ranking, while Cincinnati ranked 119 in “Total Budget per Capita’ Rank” compared to its overall ranking of 117.

Cincinnati wasn’t the lowest of Ohio major cities though, with Cleveland ranking in at 142 overall and a “Total Budget per Capita’ Rank” of 133.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.