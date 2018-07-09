AZ Diamondbacks honor puppy who battled real diamondback

A puppy made famous for fending off a diamondback rattlesnake was honored over the weekend by a sports team named after that same deadly snake.Full Story >
Kelcee Yazzie takes inspiration from famous artist Frida Kahlo.Full Story >
A nurse asked the baby’s father if he wanted to breastfeed her, using a supplemental nursing system the nurse created from a fake nipple and feeding tube.Full Story >
Two friends have a system of signs, with one holding the other's hands over a board meant to represent the soccer field and describing the action as it happens.Full Story >
Mamoudou Gassama earned the nickname "Spider-Man" after scaling a Paris building to save a child dangling from a balconyFull Story >
