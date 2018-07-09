AZ Diamondbacks honor puppy who battled real diamondback

The Arizona Diamondbacks honored Todd, who protected his owner from a diamondback rattlesnake. (Source: KTVK via CNN)

PHOENIX (KTVK/CNN) – A golden retriever puppy is being hailed as a hero after recently saving his owner from a rattlesnake.

The brave pup stood between his owner and the snake – a diamondback – last month, taking a venomous bite in the face during the scuffle.

"He took the bite for me, which is, I mean – I didn't see that snake at all. I didn't see him at all," said Paula Godwin, the dog's owner.

Todd, the injured pup, was honored over the weekend by a baseball team named after the deadly snake he'd confronted.

Pictures of Todd's swollen face after the attack has garnered thousands of shares on Twitter – and thousands more cheered him at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Sunday.

"Last weekend Todd saved Paula from a rattlesnake bite (and we all know how dangerous [rattlesnakes] can be). Todd is a hero," the Diamondbacks tweeted.

This is Todd.



Todd lives in Anthem, Arizona with his owner Paula.



Last weekend Todd saved Paula from a rattlesnake bite (and we all know how dangerous ?? can be).



Todd is a hero. ?? pic.twitter.com/a6IDGC8kbI — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 8, 2018

The team honored Todd, now mostly healed, as part of a pre-game ceremony that also included firefighters and EMTs.

"I think it's kind of ironic – the Diamondbacks are honoring him, since a diamondback bit him," Godwin said.

Todd's honor was part of the "Dog Days of Summer" game, during which fans can watch with their canine companions.

"I think everybody loves a feel-good story, regardless of their views," Godwin said.

