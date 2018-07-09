Darcy the French Bulldog saved by flight attendants with oxygen mask, letter says

Michele said she had traveled with her dogs before without issue. (Source: Pixabay/File)

(RNN) – A pair of alert and committed JetBlue flight attendants are being credited by a passenger with saving her French Bulldog’s life.

A letter, written by a woman only identified as “Michele,” has been posted to a Facebook page called The Everyday Jumpseater.

In her letter, Michele describes an episode on a recent flight from Orlando to Worcester, MA. It’s a flight she said she and her husband had taken with their dogs many times before.

“The pups are great and know the drill and get excited to travel,” she wrote.

On this flight, however, her 3-year-old French Bulldog, Darcy, began acting agitated and she eventually discovered the dog’s tongue was blue – a potential sign of oxygen deprivation.

The two flight attendants, identified as Renaud Spencer and Diane Asher, provided the dog with a small oxygen tank and mask.

“Within a few minutes she became alert and after a short time she didn’t want the mask,” Michele wrote.

She credited the flight crew with Darcy’s improvement.

“We all are affected by cabin pressure and oxygen fluctuations, human, canine and feline,” Michele wrote. “But the fact that the attendants were responsive and attentive to the situation may have saved Darcy’s life.”

She also posted some pictures of Darcy with the mask on, and with one of the flight attendants after the flight.

“Goodness and kindness along with the ability to assess a medical crisis … saved the day,” she wrote. “I wanted to say thank you to JetBlue and thank you to Renaud and Diane for doing their job and also being great humans.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.