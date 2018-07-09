News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
News organizations are pushing for the public release of data detailing the distribution of prescription opioids throughout the U.S.
The records could give insight into how drug manufacturers and distributors contributed to the addiction and overdose crisis.
The federal government provided the information to the parties involved in hundreds of federal lawsuits filed by local governments against the drug industry.
In filings Monday, The Washington Post and HD Media, which owns The Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, asked a federal judge to allow the information to be released publicly.
The Post said releasing the data would not disclose the individuals who received the drugs but would bring public accountability.
Drug manufacturers, distributors and the federal government object to making the information public, partly because doing so could jeopardize trade secrets.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
