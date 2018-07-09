Acting city manager seeks solutions regarding Third Street homeless camp

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney is trying to figure out how to handle a homeless camp set up along Third Street at Plum above Fort Washington Way. (WXIX)

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney is trying to figure out how to handle a homeless camp set up along Third Street at Plum above Fort Washington Way.

In a memo obtained Monday by FOX19, Duhaney called on city departments and private groups such as 3CDC, Downtown Cincinnati Inc., local businesses, and social service agencies to come up with what he calls a "humane and budget-wise" solution.

Duhaney wrote that he doesn't believe arrests alone will solve the issue.

He expects to have an update in two weeks on any potential solutions.

Dr. Tim Holcomb, director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship at Miami University's Farmer School of Business, says he and his wife -- who are downtown residents -- often pass the camp. He discussed what he's seen and what he feels city officials should do on a recent episode of the Rob Williams Anytime podcast:

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.