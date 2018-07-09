Firefighters and EMTs finish man's yardwork after he has a heart attack

Pasco County firefighters and EMTs treated him and took him to the hospital before returning to his home. (Source: Pasco County Fire Rescue)

BAYONET POINT, FL (RNN) – Gene Work was rushing to finish his yardwork before a homeowner association deadline and the fines that would follow if he didn’t meet it.

That’s when he had a massive heart attack.

Pasco County firefighters and EMTs treated Work and took him to the hospital.

Then, they did something unexpected. They returned to his home and laid the rest of his sod.

“Seven firefighters and EMTs jumped out, put on gloves and said they came back because they knew Gene was in serious trouble and they wanted to lay the new sod so it didn't die,” Gene’s wife, Melissa Ann Work, said on Facebook. “They knew he wouldn't be able to do any work for weeks so they came back.”

The crew wasn’t looking for glory, but got a taste of it with Work’s post. It’s been shared more than 30,000 times.

“We believe in helping the community whenever we are needed, and recently the crew from Station 10 (A-Shift) did exactly that,” Pasco County Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

“Thank you to Melissa Ann for sharing this touching moment, thank you to the crew of Station 10 for stepping up to help, and everyone at PCFR hopes that Gene makes a speedy recovery!”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.