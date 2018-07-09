President Trump's SCOTUS nominee could be judge from Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati

President Donald Trump's pick for Supreme Court nominee could be a judge that has sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Six Circuit in Cincinnati since 2008.

Raymond Kethledge, 51, has been mentioned as a top contender leading up to Monday night's nominee announcement.

Kethledge is a Bush 43 appointee. He, like Justice Neil Gorsuch, has clerked for Justice Anthony Kennedy, who recently retired.

Kethledge was also a contender for the open seat now occupied by Gorsuch.

The New Jersey-native is considered a Constitutional originalist and textualist, similar in style and manner to Trump's first Supreme Court appointee.

A respected writer, he has issued opinions on matters such as racial discrimination (ruling against a discrimination charge in Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in EEOC v. Kaplan Higher Education Corp.), health care (ruling against an industry-friendly settlement in Shane Group, Inc. v Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan), and labor (ruling against teachers' unions in Bailey v. Callaghan).

He got his bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Michigan.

Republicans are eager for conservatives to gain a firm majority on the court. Democrats are voicing alarm about what the new justice could mean for charged issues such as abortion rights and gay rights.

Trump plans to announce his pick Monday night. Regardless of his choice, it's likely that the closely divided Senate will be holding a momentous confirmation vote just weeks before the midterm election.

