President Trump's SCOTUS nominee could be judge from Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati

A family of a teenager killed in a shooting in the Florida area of New Orleans last month honored him at his wake with some of his favorite activities.Full Story >
A family of a teenager killed in a shooting in the Florida area of New Orleans last month honored him at his wake with some of his favorite activities.Full Story >
Police and SWEPCO crews are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted in New Boston Saturday.Full Story >
Police and SWEPCO crews are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted in New Boston Saturday.Full Story >
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.Full Story >
Authorities are working to extract the remaining members of the youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand a day after 4 boys were rescued.Full Story >
One Kershaw County man received an unwelcomed visit by a snake outside his home on the Fourth of July.Full Story >
One Kershaw County man received an unwelcomed visit by a snake outside his home on the Fourth of July.Full Story >
Police say the child found a nine-millimeter pistol, thought to belong to the child's father and shot himself in the headFull Story >
Police say the child found a nine-millimeter pistol, thought to belong to the child's father and shot himself in the headFull Story >