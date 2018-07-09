Construction timeline released for FC Cincinnati's new West End - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Construction timeline released for FC Cincinnati's new West End stadium

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
FC Cincinnati fans now have an idea of how a Major League Soccer stadium would fit in the West End. (Source: FC Cincinnati) FC Cincinnati fans now have an idea of how a Major League Soccer stadium would fit in the West End. (Source: FC Cincinnati)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The construction timeline for the new FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End has been revealed.

The details were released at an FC Cincinnati/Major League Soccer construction event Monday at the Woodward Theater in Over-the-Rhine.

  • Groundbreaking is expected at the end of this year.
  • The beginning of the foundation is expected in the second quarter of 2019.
  • The topping out is expected in the first quarter of 2020.
  • It's expected to be ready for the MLS season in March 2021.

No possible designs were released.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly