Construction timeline released for FC Cincinnati's new West End stadium

FC Cincinnati fans now have an idea of how a Major League Soccer stadium would fit in the West End. (Source: FC Cincinnati)

The construction timeline for the new FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End has been revealed.

The details were released at an FC Cincinnati/Major League Soccer construction event Monday at the Woodward Theater in Over-the-Rhine.

Groundbreaking is expected at the end of this year.

The beginning of the foundation is expected in the second quarter of 2019.

The topping out is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

It's expected to be ready for the MLS season in March 2021.

No possible designs were released.

