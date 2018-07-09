You can now pay Hamilton County speeding tickets online

Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?

In Hamilton County, you can now pay online. Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval showed off the new technology at a news conference Monday afternoon.

He believes that the county will make up to $1.5 million in new revenue.

"I'm very glad to see online payments for municipal court. It certainly will benefit the public. To me it's significant that every extra dollar covered online is one less dollar that has to be paid by Hamilton County taxpayers," said Judge Brad Greenberg, with Hamilton County Municipal Court.

You can now go online and pay speeding tickets, expired tags, red light violations, and all municipal court costs.

