McConnell leaves Kentucky dinner amid more heckling over ICE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Faced with chants of "no justice, no peace" and a blaring recording of "Fight the Power," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abandoned his dinner at Kentucky restaurant.
The Courier Journal reports the protesters Sunday opposed the government's immigration policy, and called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
McConnell faced similar protests outside another Louisville restaurant Saturday and at Georgetown University last month.
Four Pegs bartender Nick Hulstine says a trivia host told the bar's patrons McConnell was across the street at Sarino and used his speaker to disrupt McConnell's meal. Hulstine says Sarino's chefs yelled at protesters.
Occupy ICE confirmed its members confronted McConnell.
McConnell's spokeswoman declined to comment. The restaurant couldn't be reached for comment.
Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says no one was arrested or cited.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >
The construction timeline for the new FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End has been revealed.Full Story >
The construction timeline for the new FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End has been revealed.Full Story >
Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney is trying to figure out how to handle a homeless camp set up along Third Street at Plum above Fort Washington Way.Full Story >
Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney is trying to figure out how to handle a homeless camp set up along Third Street at Plum above Fort Washington Way.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >