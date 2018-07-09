Water main breaks cause outage in Kentucky county

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Two broken mains have caused a water outage in a Kentucky county, leading to the declaration of a state of emergency.

Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball tells news outlets that the early Monday breaks in front of Owensboro Municipal Utility's plant have left some customers with mostly normal water pressure, others with just a trickle and many with no water at all. The county, which has a population of around 100,000, has declared a state of emergency to obtain aid from federal and state agencies.

The Owensboro utility says crews have excavated the area around the 20-inch and 24-inch breaks. But Ball says even if the repairs are made by Tuesday, the public health department could order the lines to be flushed.

Customers remain under a boil order.

