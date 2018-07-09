Water main breaks cause outage in Kentucky county

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Two broken mains have caused a water outage in a Kentucky county, leading to the declaration of a state of emergency.
Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball tells news outlets that the early Monday breaks in front of Owensboro Municipal Utility's plant have left some customers with mostly normal water pressure, others with just a trickle and many with no water at all. The county, which has a population of around 100,000, has declared a state of emergency to obtain aid from federal and state agencies.
The Owensboro utility says crews have excavated the area around the 20-inch and 24-inch breaks. But Ball says even if the repairs are made by Tuesday, the public health department could order the lines to be flushed.
Customers remain under a boil order.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
A Cincinnati family is suffering a major heartbreak for the second time in three years.Full Story >
Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Monday night.Full Story >
Anthony DeSclafani allowed one run in seven innings, Scott Schebler was 4 for 5 with a homer, and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Monday night.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.Full Story >
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
President Donald Trump announced his pick for Supreme Court nominee Monday night.Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >
Are you someone who wants to pay speeding and traffic tickets as soon as possible so you don't have to think about it anymore?Full Story >