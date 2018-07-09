Man run over by bulldozer during police search in PA

A man in Pennsylvania was run over by a bulldozer while hiding during a police pursuit. (Source: WFMZ via CNN)

PENN TOWNSHIP, PA (WFMZ/CNN) – A man trying to get away from police has died after authorities said he was run over by a bulldozer.

Police said Pennsylvania Game Commission maintenance workers called them Monday morning after they spotted two men they deemed suspicious.

Authorities took one man into custody. They said the other took off – and that's when State Police brought in air support.

"The helicopter came up here, they saw the guy that ran, and they had eyes on him as he was running through this thick, thick underbrush," State Trooper David Beohm said.

During a pursuit that lasted hours, game commission workers helped police, using their bulldozer to open a trail.

Then, around 1:30 p.m., authorities said the bulldozer operator and the trooper riding with him made a grisly discovery.

"So, as they're blazing a trail through the brush, the trooper tells the operator to stop. They looked behind the bulldozer and they saw the male that they were looking for was laying on the ground behind the bulldozer as they had already gone over that area," Beohm said.

The man was declared dead.

Police said they discovered a marijuana growing operation in the area, but they haven't connected that to either of the men at this point.

Police said the bulldozer operator and the trooper on board had no idea what happened.

"I'm telling you, that is so thick up there, there's no way that you could – there's no way you could see somebody laying in there," Beohm said.

Police haven't released the identity of the man who was run over.

They said the man who was taken into custody is being held by State Police.

